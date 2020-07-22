Love God, love each other

The commandment "Love One Another" is the fulfillment of God's law. When you love people, you do not lie about them or steal from them. You have no desire to hurt but love for God and love for others motivates a person to obey God's commandments! When God’s children act out of Christian Love, they obey God and serve others, not because of fear, but because of His love.
In John 13:34-35, Jesus said: "A new commandment I give to you, that you love one another, as I have loved you, that you also love one another. By this all will know that you are My disciples, if you have love for one another." Jesus says "Love one another" is a new commandment because it is new in emphasis. It is one of many commandments and stands at the top of the list. In fact, love one another is repeated at least a dozen times in the New Testament. There are many other references to brotherly love in the Bible.
The Apostle John points out what was first true in Christ and now is true in the lives of Christians. Jesus is the greatest example of this commandment. John further clarifies this in his epistle, “He who does not love does not know God, for God is love: (1John 4:8, NKJV). When one looks at Jesus Christ, one sees love embodied and exemplified.
In commanding us to love, Jesus does not ask us to do something that He has not already done Himself. Jesus illustrated His love by the very life that He lived. He never showed hatred or malice. His righteous soul hated all sin and disobedience, but He never hated the people who committed such sins.
If Christians walk in the light and are in fellowship with God, they will also be in fellowship with others in God's family. Love and light go together, much as hatred and darkness go together.
It is easy to talk about Christian love, but much more difficult to practice it. For one thing, such love is not mere talk. For a Christian to say (or sing) that he loves the brethren, while he hates another believer, is for him to lie. In other words, it is impossible to be in fellowship with the Father and out of fellowship with another Christian at the same time.
This is one reason why God established the local church, the fellowship of believers. "You cannot be a Christian alone" - a person cannot live a complete and develop a Christian life unless he or she is in fellowship with God's people. Christian love is not a shallow sentiment, a passing emotion that we perhaps experience in church services. It is a practical thing that is applied in everyday life.
If there is one thing all churches must teach and exemplify is to love God and each other. We need to love one another and forgive one another. We need to return to the Old Commandment of Love and bring it up to date in "Emphasis, Example and Experience." None of us have a monopoly on God. All come to Him the same way. We need God! We need each other!
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!