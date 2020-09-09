Members of the Kingdom of God, citizens of the United States of America

Yet, the fullness of God’s realm will only come at the end of time by divine intervention. All our social problems will not be resolved in these current days.

The Nations of Earth

Also, all of us are citizens of human political structures: cities, counties, states, and nations. We pay taxes, receive services, and work together to create a stable society. Our political institutions also deserve our allegiance.

Jesus also said: “Render unto Caesar the things that are Caesar's, and unto God the things that are God's" (Mark 12:17). We should support our government in our common affairs.

Religious responses to civil authorities

In the history of Christianity, there have been many ways that Christians have responded to political authority. Parallels can also be found in other faiths.

One response is to meld Christianity with political power. In the Middle Ages, the western Church merged with remnants of imperial Rome to create The Holy Roman Empire led by kings and popes. In this tradition, some persons today want our United States to be a Christian nation governed by a particular understanding of Christianity.