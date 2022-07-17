MIKE RUFFIN: A thick-and-thin kind of friend

“This will bring health to your body and nourishment to your bones.” (Proverbs 3:8)

It was hard to believe what I was reading. Medicine and faith could be mentioned in the same sentence with some credibility.

That’s right. A study presented by a Duke University psychiatrist proved that men and women of faith really do recover faster from health-related disorders. “Science can never prove the existence of God,” says Dr. Harold Koenig. “Its tools are designed to study natural phenomena. But we can show that people with faith can recover faster. We can show that it helps people cope.”

Koenig is not just a doctor, but one that has a deep and abiding Christian faith. Catherine Clabby, with the Raleigh News & Observer, said it this way: “Step inside Harold Koenig’s small ranch home …, and it’s obvious that religion dwells at the center of his family life. A poster next to the kitchen door announces that ‘Jesus Heads This Household.’ The radio is tuned to a Christian station. A delicate cross bought years ago in Bethlehem holds a prominent spot in the professor’s small study.”

In preparing his study, Koenig interviewed patients from 1993-96 who came to Duke for general medicine, cardiology and neurology. In 1998, he published a paper in the American Journal of Psychiatry showing that the patients seen there with a strong Christian faith recovered more quickly from clinical depression. And that’s not all. Koenig and his colleagues started finding evidence that faith eases anxiety over death and other fears that are often associated with the elderly. He even found that faith improves survival rates after heart attacks and helps prevent people from turning into alcoholics.

In 2019, he did an interview confirming that he still stands by his study.

Koenig’s findings don’t come as a surprise to some Christians. He’s just repeating what some of us we have known all along: “Ah Lord God! It is you who made the heavens and the earth by your great power and by your outstretched arm! Nothing is too hard for you.” (Jeremiah 32:17)

So, what science is now proving, some Christians have known all along. You can’t just believe in God. You have to believe God!

When Jesus said, “Ask and it will be given to you,” he meant it. (Matthew 7:7) He imposed no conditions on that promise. The hard reality is we don’t receive because we don’t believe.

Now don’t get me wrong. I’m not professing a name-it-and-claim-it theology. The point is not whether he will respond to our prayers. It’s believing that he can.

Dr. Larry Dossey is another prominent physician who was so convinced about the healing power of prayer that he wrote a New York Times bestseller about it. He remembers what a terminally-ill patient taught him about faith. Dossey couldn’t help but notice his patient praying every time he entered his room. Finally, he asked the man — who had only a few days remaining — “What are you praying for? You know you’re going to die.” His patient responded: “I’m not praying for anything. I’m praying because I know that I am not alone.”

There may be times when the circumstances seem hopeless. But in Christ, all things are possible. All it takes is a measure of faith the size of mustard seed.

As Matthew 17:20 says, “If you have faith as a mustard seed, you will say to this mountain, ‘Move from here to there,’ and it will move; and nothing will be impossible for you.”