MIKE RUFFIN: Are you religious or a Christian during Christmas?

“I do not sit with deceitful men, nor do I consort with hypocrites.” (Psalm 26:4)

Today is Christmas Day. While it’s a special day in the hearts of children, it is even more special in the hearts of Christians.

It seems that the Christmas season has lost its Christian influence. More and more, you see the word, “Xmas,” or hear “happy holidays” instead of “Merry Christmas.” Our world has allowed the Christmas season to become Christ-less.

When my wife and I first met, I said, “You’re pretty religious, aren’t you?” I’ll never forget her answer. “No, I’m not religious. I’m a Christian.”

I couldn’t understand why she had a problem with being called religious until I became a Christian. It was then I understood the difference from the inside out. The fact is there’s a big difference between someone who is religious and someone who is a Christian.

Jesus had another word which he used to describe those among us who are religious. He called them “hypocrites.” In fact, the word hypocrite is used 16 times in the NIV Bible. Fifteen of those times, it was used by Jesus. And each time Jesus used it, he was pointing out that religious actions and customs have nothing to do with God.

Every time Jesus used the word hypocrites, he was speaking to the Pharisees. The Pharisees were the largest and most influential religious-political party during New Testament times. Ironically, they were also Jews. They believed that God would send a messiah, and the messiah would indeed rise from the dead. Sadly, they didn’t recognize Jesus for who he was. However, Jesus recognized them.

Jesus once told the Pharisees and the Scribes — who were charged with the task of recording all of the rules which the Pharisees developed to practice their religion: “Woe to you, teachers of the law and Pharisees, you hypocrites! You are like whitewashed tombs, which look beautiful on the outside but on the inside are full of dead men’s bones and everything unclean.” (Matthew 23:27)

Jesus wasn’t just talking to the Pharisees. He is also speaking to those among us who practice religion instead of Christianity. They may look like Christians on the outside, but Jesus knows differently. That’s why he said, “Isaiah was right when he prophesied about you hypocrites; as it is written: ‘These people honor me with their lips, but their hearts are far from me.’” (Mark 7:6)

Jesus’ point is that we should never mix religion with Christianity. It is a dangerous combination. That is why he said, “You travel over land and sea to win a single convert, and when he becomes one, you make him twice as much a son of hell as you are.” (Matthew 23:15)

Isn’t it great that we celebrate Christmas Day instead of Xmas? Frankly, we should celebrate Christmas every day instead of just one day each year. Christmas isn’t celebrated under the tree or measured by how much we spend on one another. Christmas — and Christianity, too, — are celebrated on the inside, from the heart.