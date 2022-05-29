MIKE RUFFIN: Being angry with God

“He will judge the world in righteousness; he will govern the peoples with justice.” (Psalms 9:8)

Robbie and I were flipping through channels the other night and came across an old movie called “The Poseidon Adventure.” It starred the late Gene Hackman.

The movie was about a luxury cruise liner, the S.S. Poseidon, which capsized from a tidal wave on New Year’s Eve. When the dust settled, a handful of survivors — led by Hackman (a liberal, self-determined preacher) — decided to work their way to the hull of the ship, which is now above water. Since everything was upside down, the decision to make their way to the hull proves far more difficult than they originally calculated. After a few of those who had survived the original accident were killed while trying to reach the top, it prompted Hackman — who played the Rev. Frank Scott — to give God a piece of his mind. He couldn’t understand why God allowed the events to occur when he was trying to do his best.

His actions reminded me an occasion when I taught Sunday school in Georgia. I shared some of my frustration and anger with my class about how to find God’s comfort in his Word during those times. I realized as we shared some verses with each other that all of us from time to time experience the same frustration, anger and confusion that I was experiencing. And I learned something else: It’s OK to let God know how you feel. As one of my class members said, “He knew how you felt anyway.”

Even Jesus got a little frustrated with God. He knew he was going to take on the sins of the world, but in the Garden of Gethsemane he said, “Abba, Father, everything is possible for you. Take this cup from me.” (Mark 14:3)

There is great comfort in that verse. It reminds me that it’s OK to let God know when I’m confused or angry. How could you have a deep relationship with anyone if you can’t express your innermost feelings?

One of my Sunday school class members sent me the following devotion after hearing my frustration. Strangely, the devotion was dated Aug. 29, which was the very same day I shared my anger with my classmates. It came from Oswald Chamber’s Devotional, My Utmost for His Highest:

“Every time you venture out in your life of faith, you will find something in your circumstances that, from a commonsense standpoint, will flatly contradict your faith. But common sense is not faith, and faith is not common sense. In fact, they are as different as the natural life and the spiritual. Can you trust Jesus Christ where your common sense cannot trust him? Can you venture out with courage on the words of Jesus Christ, while the realities on your commonsense life continue to shout, ‘It’s all a lie’? When you are on the mountain top, it’s easy to say, ‘Oh yes, I believe God can do it,’ but you to come down from the mountain to the demon-possessed valley and face the realities that scoff at your Mount-of-Transfiguration belief. Faith must be tested because it can only become your intimate possession through conflict.”

When storms come our way, we often forget some of the most important promises that God made. I forgot a really special one: “Never will I leave you; never will I forsake you.” (Hebrews 13:5)