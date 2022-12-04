MIKE RUFFIN: Christmas is a season of faith

‘You will be with child and give birth to a son, and you are to give him the name Jesus.” (Luke 1:31)

The gospel rests on three giant pillars: Jesus’ virgin birth, his atoning death, and his bodily resurrection. The Easter season celebrates Jesus’ death and resurrection. Christmas focuses on his virgin birth.

I remember my doubt about it as an unbeliever. I thought it defied one of the most basic laws of nature.

So did 17th century French scientist Blaise Pascal. Just like the rest of us, salvation changed his whole way of looking at things. In fact, Pascal later pointed out that the laws of nature do not contradict the notion of a virgin birth. He told his contemporaries that they didn’t have to look any farther than their own barnyards. “A hen doesn’t need a cock to make an egg,” he noted.

And hens aren’t the only ones. An article in the Charlotte Observer commented that other animals that reproduce without males include California Condors, honeybees, scorpions, turkeys, pigeons and finches.

Interestingly, when the angel Gabriel first appeared to Mary and mentioned the idea of a virgin birth, she had trouble with it, too. The Bible records that Mary wasn’t as startled by the angel’s appearance as she was by the message. “How will this be,” Mary asked the angel, “since I am a virgin?” (Luke 1:34)

Isn’t it equally interesting that that the Lord chose a doctor to write about it? As a physician, Luke’s training would have prejudiced him against the whole idea of a virgin birth. Yet, facing the evidence of his own training, he was so completely convinced of its truth that he wrote the longest, most detailed, and most beautiful account of this marvelous event.

Well, we all know that Gabriel ultimately convinced Mary to get beyond what her earthly mind told her couldn’t happen. “For nothing is impossible with God,” he told her. (Luke 1:37)

What we see at work in the life of Mary is a test of faith. The Bible tells us that “faith is the substance of things hoped for, the evidence of things not seen.” (Hebrews 11:1) The world told Mary that it couldn’t be, but God told her to believe otherwise.

Mary’s decision to submit to God’s will could have meant shame before her friends and family, not to mention the possible loss of a husband to whom she was engaged. She could have been stoned to death for becoming pregnant during her engagement. What a leap of faith!

God showed Mary — and the rest of us, too — what happens when we’re willing to forsake the world’s logic to accept his infinite promise that nothing is impossible when he’s in the middle of it. Mary’s greatest shame became her greatest glory.

So, you see the Christmas story also demonstrates what can happen when we allow our faith to reach beyond what we understand. It’s that very same faith today that brings stories of healings our way, delivers alcoholics, gamblers, drug addicts from destructive addictions, restores broken relationships, and comforts a grieving family.

It also reminds all of us that hope for the Christian is never lost.