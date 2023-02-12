Related to this story

Most Popular

STEVE DAVIS: The power of a letter

STEVE DAVIS: The power of a letter

I received thank you letters from two children in my church today. Rylan and Alli Cook hand wrote notes which expressed gratitude to me for te…

Faith, baptism brings a new outlook

Faith, baptism brings a new outlook

Growing up in the ‘80s I had many favorite films I would watch over and over again. Films such as “The Never Ending Story,” “Goonies” and “Fli…

Watch Now: Related Video

7 of the best foods for healthy eyes