‘I am not ashamed of the gospel, because it is the power of God for the salvation of everyone who believes …” (Romans 1:16)

Churches often have “Friend Day” or “High Attendance Sunday.” The names may vary, but you get the point. It’s the one or two designated Sundays during the year when your church asks you to invite someone who is unchurched.

The pastor will encourage us to “make a difference.”

Sadly, many of us let that challenge go through one ear and right out the other. “That’s going a little too far,” we say to ourselves. “Our church shouldn’t make us feel like we have to bring someone else. Lord knows, it’s hard enough just to get my own family in the pews on Sunday mornings.”

However, we don’t need to wait for a special occasion to invite our family, friends, or neighbors to visit our church. One of the major things I’ve noticed since COVID is that people are not going to church as much. I’ve even heard of a few churches that have permanently closed during this time.

There could not be a more perfect time to start inviting people to church.

The truth is that Jesus was the first to challenge us to witness to those who live and work around us. No, Jesus didn’t ask us to bring a friend on High Attendance Sunday. He commanded us to go to them and share the gospel. In Matthew 29:19-20, he said, “Therefore go and make disciples of all nations … teaching them to obey everything I have commanded you.”

In Luke 14:23, he said, “Go out into the highways and hedges, and compel them to come in, that my house may be filled.”

Paul Harvey once said, “Too many Christians are no longer fishers of men but keepers of the aquarium.” He’s right, but he wasn’t the first to come up with that idea either. Jesus said the same thing during his Sermon on the Mount, except he analogized the stale or reluctant Christian to salt that had lost its flavor.

Jesus told believers that day, “You are the salt of the earth. But if the salt loses its saltiness, how can it be made salty again? It is no longer good for anything, except to be thrown out and trampled by men.” (Matthew 5:13)

Those present understood exactly what Christ meant. The roads leading to the place where he preached were littered with salt that had once been used to help retain heat in massive outdoor ovens. However, the chemical reaction that took place rendered it useless, except to gravel roads and other travel ways in the immediate vicinity.

Christ makes two extremely important points in Matthew 5:13-16 about Christian witnessing.

First and foremost, our lives should always reflect the difference that Christ made. “You are the light of the world. A city on a hill cannot be hidden. Neither do people light a lamp and put it under a bowl. Instead they put it on its stand, and it gives light to everyone in the house. In the same way, let your light shine before men, that they may see your good deeds and praise your father in heaven.” (Matthew 5:14-16)

Remember, there’s a false teaching at work in this world that says we can be evangelical without being evangelistic. All we have to do is believe that we “go” to church and forget that we “are” the church.