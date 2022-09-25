MIKE RUFFIN: Down, but never qut!

“No testing has overtaken you that is not common to everyone. God is faithful, and he will not let you be tested beyond your strength, but with the testing he will also provide that way out so that you may be able to endure it.” (I Corinthians 10:13)

Several years ago, I saw a friend who was greatly troubled. I watched him from the mezzanine on the second floor of the Sunday school building. There he sat, waiting for our class to begin. He was hunched over in his chair with his face in his hands. He looked so lonely. I felt so sorry for him because something was obviously very wrong.

I went down to where he sitting, and we began to talk. Since he and his wife were both usually in the class I taught, I asked if his wife was here today.

“Well”, he said, “we’ve separated. You see, I have a drug and an alcohol problem. I guess she just couldn’t put up with it anymore.”

He was on the brink of tears with every word that left his lips. He had voluntarily admitted himself to a substance abuse clinic. To add insult to injury, they wouldn’t let him leave to attend church unless his father agreed to come with him.

He looked at me as if I couldn’t begin to understand his pain. Well, I knew exactly how he felt. I, too, once had a drug problem. It wasn’t as sophisticated as drug users go. I only used marijuana. However, it is considered by many to be no more dangerous than a beer.

You should have seen the look of surprise on his face. “I had no idea”, he said. “You would never know it to look at you.”

Ignorance is not always bliss. The habit continues to haunt me. One of the side effects from prolonged use of marijuana is short-term memory loss. However, I learned to cope with my handicap in order to make sure that I don’t overlook the important things in life. Things like not forgetting to show up for appointments, returning telephone calls, taking care of an errand for a boss, or following up with a friend that I saw at the store who said, “Call me when you have time to talk.”

The fact is that many of us think the pain that we confront in life – whether it’s from a drug addiction, a family problem, financial woes, or moral strife – is something others seem to never face. “How are you doing?” is simply a salutation in today’s world rather than a question.

When I think about the verse above, I sometimes wish that God would have a little less confidence in me. How much more does he think I can take? The truth is God’s plan includes tests for us. It’s his way of preparing us for the next test. Each step we take with him produces a stronger faith. “That is why, for Christ’s sake, I delight in weaknesses, in insults, in hardships, in persecutions, in difficulties. For when I am made weak, then I am strong.” (2 Corinthians 12:10)

No one likes the trials that life brings. But it’s great knowing that God is not going to give up on us. Oh, he’s not going to remove the consequences that come from our pride and folly. However, he’s not going to abandon us either. That’s why Jesus said: “Lo, I am with you, even unto the end of the world”. (Matthew 28:20)

I knew my friend was going through one of the fiercest storms in his young life has seen. But, I also believe he is a Christian. He realized that he has a friend who has already paid the price. “But he was wounded for our transgressions, he was bruised for our iniquities, the chastisement of our peace was upon him, and by his stripes we are healed.” (Isaiah 53:5)

There is a chorus that many of us have sung. It sums up our relationship with God.

“Something beautiful, something good. All my confusion, he understood. All I had to offer him was brokenness and strife, but he made something beautiful of my life.”