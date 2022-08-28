MIKE RUFFIN: Football field showcasing prayer

“I am not ashamed of the gospel, because it is the power of God for the salvation of everyone who believes.” (Romans 1:16)

Schools in the area have started or are getting ready to start back. That means Friday night high school football games are in full swing. The stands are full of students, families of the players, and school alumni.

When I was in school, one of the local pastors would always lead in prayer prior to the game. But since 1962, thanks to Madalyn Murray O’Hair, there have been numerous court rulings regarding the legality of prayer during school or at school events. Sadly, most rulings have gone against prayer.

Years ago in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, Tom Lester — who played “Eb” on the 1970’s TV Sitcom, “Green Acres” — personally stood up and led a recitation of the Lord’s Prayer. “I began to pray out loud,” Lester told a reporter named Pete Winn. “Everyone around me began to pray, and it got louder and louder, louder all around us. You could just hear (prayer) sweeping across the stadium. It was a wonderful experience.”

Actually, Lester’s idea was not original. The Prophet Daniel similarly responded when public prayer was forbidden to anyone but King Nebuchadnezzar. Daniel 6:10 records that he opened the windows to his room and publicly prayed anyway. “Three times a day,” the Bible says, “he got down on his knees and prayed, giving thanks to his God, just as he had done before.” (Daniel 6:10)

Legal experts are quick to remind Christians that the jury is still out as to whether fan-led prayer is any more constitutional than student-led prayer. But the example Lester and scores of others have set generated a groundswell of support.

The shame in all of this is the court’s effort to purge our schools of prayer is ground zero for many of the problems that are plaguing public schools. In fact, I ran across a poem written by a teenager that pretty much sums up the situation:

Now I sit me down in school,

Where praying is against the rule.

For this great nation under God,

Finds mention of Him very odd.

If Scripture now the class recites,

It violates the Bill of Rights.

And anytime my head I bow,

Becomes a federal matter now.

Our hair can be purple, orange, or green,

That’s no offense; it’s a freedom scene.

The law is specific; the law is precise,

Prayers spoken aloud are a serious vice.

For praying in a public hall,

Might offend someone with no faith at all.

In silence alone we must meditate,

God’s name is prohibited by the state.

We’re allowed to cuss and dress like freaks,

And pierce our noses, tongues, and cheeks.

They’ve not outlawed guns, but first the Bible,

To quote The Good Book makes me liable.

We can elect a pregnant Senior Queen,

And the unwed daddy our Senior King.

It’s inappropriate to teach right from wrong,

We’re taught that such judgments don’t belong.

We can get condoms and birth controls,

Study witchcraft, vampires, and totem poles.

Books on evolution and alternative lifestyles are found,

But the Ten Commandments are no longer around.

It’s scary here I must confess,

When chaos reigns, the school’s a mess.

So Lord, this silent plea I make,

Should I be shot, my soul please take!

Amen.