MIKE RUFFIN: Getting back in the saddle with a different perspective

One of my doctors told me if two more weeks had passed, he doubted I would be around to tell this story. I don’t know how close I came to dying, but I do know I don’t want to come any closer than that experience brought me. I am grateful that God was not through with me, and I look forward to the greater plan I believe he has for my life.

A friend once told me that nothing ever grows on the tops of mountains. Growth always comes in the valleys. And although that valley was deep and the journey through it seemed interminable at times, going through it has changed me in ways that simply would not have happened without it.

For example, I will never look at a patient in a hospital the same way. Now that I have seen life through their eyes, I understand how much a visit from a caring friend means. Even more important, I will never take bedside prayers for granted. I am convinced that I live today because of prayer, not medicine. Don’t get me wrong. I received excellent care and had some of the best doctors medicine had to offer. But it was prayer that brought me the strength to fight. It was prayer that gave my wife the strength she needed to care for me when the doctors and nurses were not around.