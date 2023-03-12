Part 2 of a series

“The things which are impossible with men are possible with God.” (Luke 18:27)

Webster defines a habit as a recurrent, often unconscious pattern of behavior that is acquired through frequent repetition, an established disposition of the mind or character. It is the latter statement that inspired me to examine what I consider to be the seven most important habits that every Christian should possess. Mind you now, my list is not all-inclusive. I do not have the market cornered on the list of all the habits that should show up in our lives. In fact, my list is no better or more correct that your list. It’s just mine and its purpose is simply to inspire all of you to address important Christian qualities that you would like others to see in you.

Last week’s column discussed three important habits that should show up in the life of every Christian: Trustworthiness, Humility, and A Forgiving Spirit. Who would not want to see these qualities in a most trusted friend? Indeed as weight loss guru Jenny Craig states, “It’s not what you do once in a while, it’s what you do day in and day out that makes the difference”.

Here are three other habits on my list.

Habit # 4: Church Attendance. I can hear you now. “Oh, here we go. If I don’t attend church, I am not a Christian and won’t go to heaven.” That is not the point. Attending church has nothing to do with salvation, but it has everything to do with learning how to build Christian relationships and help others who are trying to do the same.

Hebrews 10:24-25 reminds us, “And let us consider one another in order to stir up love and good works, not forsaking the assembling of ourselves together, as is the manner of some, but exhorting one another, and so much the more as you see the Day approaching”. In other words, we attend church because we need to get to know our Christian family and encourage one another. It’s how we begin to learn to return the love that Christ showed for us. Learning to love and encourage one another prepares us to take what we have learned beyond the walls of the church. There is simply no better place to develop our gifts and shape our Christian character.

Habit #5: Cheerful Giving. Most churches dedicate part of every service to receive the tithes and offering. Offerings are separate from tithing. God has commanded to tithe. Offerings, however, are in addition to the tithe. Some churches have a separate time where the members and children bring their gift to the altar. I marvel at the joy I see in children who come down to leave a small token of their appreciation. They give cheerfully, never thinking how much they need the money for something else in life.

Attitude is frequently developed through habits. If we teach ourselves to give cheerfully, a cheerful attitude will begin to show up in other areas of our lives. I never give out of a need. I give because I am so grateful for what Christ has done for me. I expect nothing in return – just glad to be a part of the kingdom.

Habit #6: Knowing And Applying The Word Of God. The Apostle Paul told the church at Rome, “So then faith comes by hearing, and hearing by the word of God”. (Romans 10:17) I am amazed at how much I know about the Bible and how little I often apply it. The problems that come my way often come from not following the advice and counsel that Scripture provides.

Knowing the Word of God and applying it in life are two different things. The more important habit comes from applying what we know. Years ago, I heard that the golfers in the U.S. Open hit great golf shots under pressure because they’ve committed what works best to memory through repetition. Simply stated, we must practice what we preach. “Blessed are those who hear the word of God and keep it!” (Luke 11:8)

Next week’s column is devoted the most important habit of all. Until then, remember the words of another minister, “Habits are safer than rules. You don’t have to watch them. And you don’t have to keep them either. They keep you.”