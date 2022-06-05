MIKE RUFFIN: How do Christians find their way?

“For this my son was dead and is alive again; he was lost and is found.” (Luke 15:24)

Since I’m often in need of driving directions, I rely on an application on my cellphone that gives you audio and visual directions. This device is just what the doctor ordered. You open the program and within a few seconds, satellites pick you up and show your exact location on your phone screen. All you have to do is type in the address for which you want directions. The device will then instruct you turn by turn, all the time showing your location on the road system as you work your way to your desired destination. It’s amazing!

Even more amazing is the spiritual lesson I’ve learned from its use. When we get saved, we sometimes forget that God knows exactly where we are with our lives. Just like the navigation system on my phone, he is able to guide us to our destination. Indeed, he can help us navigate the roadways of life.

We need to remember that our relationship with Christ includes two different but equally important dimensions.

One is how we relate to one another. When we find Christ, we feel compelled to go to work for him. We teach Sunday school, keep the nursery, sing in the choir, go on visitation, serve as greeters in the church lobby, etc. In short, we go to work for the cause of Christ.

Christian service is important. It’s how we show our outward gratitude for the change that is going on inside of us. It also serves as a beacon to draw others to Jesus. That’s what Jesus meant when he said, “You are the light of the world. A city that is set on a hill cannot be hidden. Nor do they light a lamp and put it under a basket, but on a lamp stand, and it gives light to all who are in the house. Let your light so shine before men, that they may see your good works and glorify your Father in heaven.” (Matthew 5:14-16)

But there’s another important dimension that gives us our real bearing in life. Our relationship with Christ also includes how we relate to him. There are two daily habits we must develop to strengthen that relationship. One is Bible study. There is no substitute for God’s Word. It’s the owner’s manual for all the problems that life brings our way. I can’t think of a single problem for which the Bible doesn’t have advice. We simply have to learn how to use it and how to rely on it. “Faith comes by hearing, and hearing by the word of God.” (Romans 10:17)

The other habit that must occupy a place in our lives is prayer. This is where we get to know Christ in a personal and powerful way. Prayer is not an art, nor is it a science. It’s an exercise. The more we do it, the better we get at it and the easier it comes. It doesn’t take much of it to make a powerful difference in our lives.

Prayer is also a bridge that strengthens our faith. Jesus once said, “Assuredly, I say to you, if you have faith and do not doubt, you will not only do what was done to the fig tree, but also if you say to this mountain, ‘Be removed and be cast into the sea,’ it will be done. And whatever things you ask in prayer, believing, you will receive.” (Matthew 21:21-22) I guess that’s another way of saying that while only God can move mountains, faith and prayer can move God.

We must continue to serve Jesus daily in our lives. It’s the only way a lost and dying world will ever understand the joy we carry in our hearts. But we can’t neglect our need for direction as we try to find our way from place to place. Remember, the Bible is our roadmap for living and prayer is our compass. If we will learn to rely on them, they will help us find our way home.