MIKE RUFFIN: Hurricanes have Christians asking why

Instead of trying to make someone think we have the market cornered on why God does what he does, why don’t we just admit that we don’t have all the answers? Isn’t that what the Apostle Paul meant when he defined faith as “The substance of things hoped for, the evidence of things not seen.” (Hebrews 11:1)

I remember hearing some Christians declare that Katrina in 2005, Gustav in 2008, and Hurricane Ida this year in New Orleans are the result of all the evil that exists there. After all, there is a great affinity for voodoo, witchcraft, and the like in New Orleans. But, I think it’s a little arrogant of us to believe that one city’s evil nature is any worse than our own. There’s a great Scripture that more than makes my point: “But we are all like an unclean thing, and all our righteousnesses are like filthy rags; we all fade as a leaf, and our iniquities, like the wind, have taken us away.” (Isaiah 64:5) But for Jesus’ death on the cross, we are all evil in the eyes of the Lord.