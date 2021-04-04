MIKE RUFFIN: Jesus went to Hell and back for us

So why didn’t he save himself that day? He loved to call himself the Son of Man, but he repeatedly told them that he was also the Son of God. Why didn’t he come down from that cross and show them all that he really was the Son of God?

He just let them taunt him. The same ones who hailed him as their king when he rode so triumphantly into Jerusalem five days earlier, now said, “Save yourself! Come down from the cross if you are the Son of God!” (Matthew 27:40) Even the chief priests and the elders mocked him. They said, “He saved others, but he can’t save himself! He’s the King of Israel! Let him come down now from the cross, and we will believe in him.” (Matthew 27:42)

He didn’t look very much like God up there on the cross. In fact, he sounded a little like he doubted himself, too. That couldn’t have been what he meant when he said, “My God, my God, why have you forsaken me?” (Matthew 27:46) Could it?

What a confusing, gut-wrenching day it must have been for them, but as the psalmist said, “Weeping may endure for a night, but joy cometh in the morning.” (Psalms 30:5)

Jesus hadn’t deserted his disciples or us either for that matter. Oh sure, the Son of Man had died, but that didn’t mean that he wasn’t every bit of the God that he had promised them.