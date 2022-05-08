MIKE RUFFIN: Mother’s Day origin has strange twist

“Honor your father and your mother.” (Exodus 20:12)

Today is a big day in the life of mothers. Our country has celebrated Mother’s Day on the second Sunday in May ever since President Woodrow Wilson proclaimed it as a national holiday in 1914.

But that’s just part of the story about how one of our nation’s most coveted days began. Strangely, the rest of the story has been forgotten. I guess it has given way to all the commercialism that Mother’s Day now carries with it.

The whole notion of honoring our mothers began long before 1914. Julia Ward Howe first proposed the idea in 1872. Howe, who wrote Battle Hymn of the Republic, saw Mother’s Day as one being dedicated to peace. She wanted to use Mother’s Day to help heal the scars that had resulted from the Civil War.

But it wasn’t Julia Ward Howe who is recognized for the Mother’s Day holiday that we now enjoy. It was a Philadelphia woman by the name of Anna Jarvis who is universally credited with founding the holiday.

The year was 1908, just a little more than two years since Jarvis had lost her own mother. Still grieving and struggling for some way to honor her mother, Jarvis held a ceremony in Grafton, West Virginia. She was so moved by what she experienced that she embarked on a national campaign to have our country honor the many contributions that mothers make. In 1910, West Virginia became the first state to celebrate Mother’s Day. A year later, most of the country’s other states officially set aside the day as well. The momentum was obviously too great for President Wilson to refuse Jarvis’ quest to honor her own mother by designating a day each year for all of us to honor our mothers.

But what you probably don’t know is that Anna Jarvis spent the rest of her life trying to undo what she had done. Enraged by the commercialization that an entrepreneurial America developed for Mother’s Day, Jarvis filed a lawsuit in 1923 to stop a Mother’s Day festival. She was later arrested for disturbing the peace when she learned that a war mother’s convention was selling white carnations – Jarvis’ symbol for mothers – to raise money. “This is not what I intended”, Jarvis said. “I wanted it to be a day of sentiment, not profit!”

History wasn’t very kind to Anna Jarvis. She had obviously started something that she couldn’t stop. Never a mother herself, she died at age 84. Her life was one of strange irony. In fact, she spent the most of the fortune her mother left her to fight against a holiday she created to honor her. Just before her death, Jarvis told a reporter she regretted she had ever started Mother’s Day. What’s equally ironic is she made that comment from her room in nursing home - the room that had been filled with cards every Mother’s Day honoring her for what she had done.

Jarvis was right. Mother’s Day is way too commercial. My mother passed away when I was a small child. But if I could, I would want to look into her eyes and tell her how much I love her and appreciate everything she did for me.

“May she who gave you birth rejoice.” (Proverbs 23:25)