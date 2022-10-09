MIKE RUFFIN: Prayer can produce miracles

“Confess your faults one to another, and pray one for another, that ye may be healed. The effectual fervent prayer of a righteous man availeth much.” (James 5:16)

The Bible says that we should bear one another’s burdens. In other words, we should share our worries and fears with our Christian family. But we don’t follow that advice as much as we should, do we? Think about it: How many times can you remember not sharing the need when your pastor or Sunday school teacher asked? It was right on the tip of your tongue and yet you couldn’t muster the courage, or swallow the pride, to ask for help.

I know how you feel. I’ve left those requests on the tip of my tongue, too. But, several years ago, I followed God’s advice and am here to tell you that it works.

Twenty years ago, my daughter suffered from anorexia. It is an eating disorder that typically affects girls and young women. On Christmas Eve that year, she begged us to let her go to bed at 7:30 p.m. Why? Because when you try to live on 500 calories a day, your body gives out, even on special days like Christmas Eve. That’s a night when parents expect children to be too excited to think about going to bed.

What’s more frightening is to watch a child on Christmas Day — 50 pounds lighter than the previous Christmas — sitting in front of a space heater with a blanket draped around her. She was shivering as if she were sitting inside a meat locker. Something had to be done. She was dying right in front of our eyes and nothing seemed to be working.

Two days later, we admitted her to a hospital. While it was a hard decision, it was the right one in view of the circumstances. I felt so guilty that I couldn’t be closer to her. But since Tori and I live five hours apart, I was unable to offer much in the way of help. All I could do was pray, and pray I did.

I also asked my friends and church family to pray for her. Words can’t describe the tremendous comfort that came from knowing that hundreds of Christians were taking the time to ask the Lord to help my daughter. In fact, just seeing her name on the prayer list at my church gave me such a sense of peace.

It’s rare for me, but I never really worried about her. Somehow, I knew God would take care of her. I believed that if he cared for me, then I also had to believe that he would get in the middle of my fear and take care of my little girl. He didn’t let me down.

Tori spent 17 days in the hospital and another six weeks in an outpatient program. She was healed and looked as though she never had a problem. There’s no doubt in my mind that it was God — and not medicine — that brought her back. Today, she is a beautiful young woman. She’s married and has two precious children.

The truth is you wouldn’t know anything was ever wrong with her. To God be the glory!

Don’t give up on God. If there’s a need in your life, let your friends and your church family know about it. I believe with all my heart that it was prayer that gave my daughter the miracle she so desperately needed. And I believe God will do the same for you. After all, he is no respecter of persons. He is the Lord God Almighty, who was, and is, and is to come!