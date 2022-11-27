MIKE RUFFIN: Salvation helps us to view sin differently

“But God be thanked that though you were slaves of sin, yet you obeyed from the heart that form of doctrine to which you were delivered.” (Romans 6:17)

There is a song that many churches now sing. The chorus says, “I’m no longer a slave to fear, I am a child of God.” It reminds me of the scripture where the the Apostle Paul said, “You used to be slaves to sin.” I didn’t understand those words until I was born again. Salvation gave me a whole different perspective about the life I used to live.

The truth is I can’t believe some of the things I did, not to mention some of the things I said. It never registered with me that the lifestyle I had chosen was nothing more than a life of sin. In fact, I never gave it a second thought. I saw nothing wrong with how I was living. That is, not until I asked Jesus to come live in my heart.

Sin is natural for the unbeliever. Just like taking a breath, it’s not something I thought about. I was programmed to do it and did not have the moral compass to point me in the right direction.

But I have that compass now. Sin is no longer the natural thing for me to do because just as the Paul promised, “If anyone is in Christ, he is a new creation; the old has gone, the new has come!” (2 Corinthians 5:17)

That’s an important point for the Christian to understand. It is no longer natural for us to sin. That’s why Numbers 15:30 says, “But anyone who sins defiantly, whether native-born or alien, blasphemes the Lord.” To put it more bluntly, you cannot think of your body as a temple for the Holy Spirit and also believe that sin is the natural thing to do.

The Bible makes it clear that Christians can and will sin. But when we do sin, an alarm is supposed to go off, and we are expected to do something about it. In other words, habitual sin is no longer a choice for us. The Apostle John put it this way: “No one who is born of God will continue to sin, because God’s seed remains in him; he cannot go on sinning, because he has been born of God.” (1 John 3:9)

If you’re continuing to commit the same old sins, day in and day out, something is terribly wrong. Habitual sin is evidence of rebellion and rebellion will affect the quality of your relationship with Christ. Paul realized that when he said, “What shall we say, then? Shall we go on sinning so that grace may increase? By no means! We died to sin; how can we live in it any longer?” (Romans 6:1-2) Paul knew and taught that continued sin would adversely affect our faith, the very thing that makes a relationship with God possible.

If you stop and think about it, sin and unbelief are closely related. Sin takes the air right out of our faith, and the loss of faith will inevitably distance us from God. Hebrews 3:12-14 bears this out. The writer warns us against unbelief, which will lead to a departure from the living God and mentions the deceitfulness of sin as the cause of unbelief. He reminds us that we are Christians only if we “hold firmly till the end the confidence we had at first.”

So what’s the answer? How do we escape the destruction that sin brings to life? Jesus said, “By their fruit you will recognize them.” (Matthew 7:16) In other words, when the Holy Spirit convicts you about something you’re doing, stop doing it. Ask the Lord to help you with it. Seek his forgiveness and allow him to help you change. Ezekiel said is this way: “Repent! Turn away from all your offenses; then sin will not be your downfall.” (Ezekiel 18:30)