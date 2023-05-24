"Now faith is the substance of things hoped for, the evidence of things not seen." (Hebrews 11:1)

Thirty years ago when we lived in Georgia, our church had a 24-hour prayer vigil. Church members volunteered for specific times and the church stayed open all night long. There wasn't a minute that lapsed during that 24-hour period when someone wasn't at church praying.

It's funny how God can and will bless the time that we spend serving Him, even when we didn't really care to do it. I really didn't want to go to church that night. I was like a child who doesn’t want to go to Sunday School on Sunday morning. My schedule had been crowded all week and I was exhausted. I just didn't have the energy for it. However, that vigil became a reminder to me that when you miss out on an opportunity to serve God, you just might miss out on some of life's biggest blessings.

As we entered the sanctuary, there were cards which members of the church had filled out requesting prayer for just about everything imaginable. Our task was to lift as many of those requests up in prayer as our time would permit.

My wife and I had volunteered to spend one hour in prayer. My son, Mark, who was visiting us from North Carolina, came along. By way of background, Mark was living with his mother at that time. He had pleaded with her to allow him to live with me in Georgia. At that time, his mother didn’t feel that was in his best interest. But our good-byes were extremely painful.

While Robbie and I were praying over the requests which had been given to us, Mark filled out a prayer request of his own which included three matters. He quietly placed it on the altar table.

Two of those requests asked God to respond to specific needs that he believed some of his family needed. The third request asked God to help him convince his mother to allow him to live with his daddy.

I can't tell you how many people told us about that prayer request and what a joy it was for them to intercede on his behalf. The real blessing, however, was that Mark believed God would respond. And you know what? God indeed honored all three of Mark's requests! "If you believe, you will receive whatever you ask for in prayer.” (Matthew 21:22)

Sadly, as we grow older, the world teaches us to let go of some of those child-like qualities. We lose our ability to trust others. We also have doubts about the world and its ways that stand between us and our relationship with God. In other words, our own faith can be affected and infected by the world in which we live.

Jesus said, "I tell you the truth, unless you change and become like children, you will never enter the kingdom of heaven”. (Matthew 18:3) We cannot allow cynicism, doubt, distrust, and hatred to dilute the strength of our faith. We must surrender just like a child surrenders to the authority of his father. Only through surrender will we ever experience real victory.