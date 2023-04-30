“Now you are the body of Christ, and members individually.” (1 Corinthians 12:27)

In October of 1977, I was confirmed in the Episcopal Church. I had no idea what being an Episcopalian meant. Sadly, I saw confirmation as something that would enable me to improve my station in life. At that time, it seemed to me that Episcopalians seemed more successful than members of other denominations.

By way of background, I had been reared in a Southern Baptist Church and later joined Methodist and Presbyterian churches in my search for peace and happiness. I dressed out for the part no matter what church I frequented. But beneath that costume lurked an ambitious, albeit unhappy man. I saw God in others no matter where I worshipped. However, I never saw God in me.

The Episcopal Church celebrates Holy Communion every Sunday. Larger parishes celebrate Holy Communion every day. Holy Communion for the Episcopalian is a Sacrament. A Sacrament is an outward and visible sign of an inward and spiritual grace. It’s the Church’s way by which the sacrifice of Christ is made present. It also encourages all of us to continually remember His life, death, and resurrection until He comes again.

One of my favorite parts of the Holy Communion is after the bread and wine have been consecrated, the Celebrant (usually an Episcopal Priest) announces: “The gifts of God for the people of God”. While I am ashamed to tell you how little those words meant to me then, words cannot express what they mean to me now.

After many years, I returned to my Southern Baptist heritage. However, this time around has been different. You see, I wasn’t saved in a Baptist Church. I found salvation in a Presbyterian Church. However, I realize now more than ever that when I accepted Jesus Christ as my Lord and Savior, I became a member of a larger family that has a common goal. Indeed, our charge — as the Apostle Paul explained to the Church at Corinth — is that our actions as Christians should reflect an attitude and character that are Christ-like. So while we stand united for a common purpose to bring others to know who Christ is, we should embrace the various strengths that each of us brings to the table to accomplish that purpose.

When we accept Christ, we receive gifts from God that are intended to be used to bring others to him. Paul emphasizes in I Corinthians 12:4-6 that we may receive different kinds of gifts for different kinds of service or works. However, the same God, the same Lord, and the same Spirit works all of them in us. In other words, one Triune God — God the Father, God the Son, and God the Holy Spirit — works through us so that others may be brought to a saving knowledge of Jesus Christ.

What are you doing with the gifts that God gave to you? Are you using them to serve Him, or are you hiding them from those for whom they were really intended? And if you think that the gifts you have will not measure up in God’s eyes, remember I Corinthians 12:22: “No, much rather, those members of the body which seem to be weaker are necessary”.

We are born again. As brothers and sisters in Christ, we comprise the Body of Christ. Each of us with the image of God and each with the ability to show his character. There could not be any more truth in the Episcopal proclamation, “The gifts of God for the people of God”.