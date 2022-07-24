MIKE RUFFIN: There’s always hope In Christ

“But the Lord is faithful, and he will strengthen you and protect you from the evil one.” (2 Thessalonians 3:3)

The Bible promises that times will get worse, all the way up to the end.

It’s a crying shame, and you don’t have to look very hard to prove that point. The tragic May 24, 2022, shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, left 19 students and two teachers dead. Why, there was even a shooting at a Little League ballgame in North Carolina last week!

These are life-and-death examples that the work of Satan cannot always be understood. The world struggles to find a solution, but the Bible says that lawlessness is a mystery and will only be brought to a stop by the second coming of Christ.

We are not alone with the discouragement that we feel regarding what we see going on in this country. Fifty-two years ago, a young Indiana songwriter was also discouraged. He was so upset by what he saw happening that it made him feel hopeless and depressed.

Many of you remember those times. Racial tension was tearing our country apart; the Vietnam Conflict was at its peak; and three American heroes — who wanted to see a different America — were all shot down in their prime. Why, I can still remember seeing Dion on television in 1968 singing, Abraham, Martin, and John, a song that eulogized the lives of John Kennedy, Martin Luther King Jr., and Bobby Kennedy, and praised them for the courage they showed.

Against that backdrop, this young, promising songwriter just couldn’t bear the thought of bringing another child into this world. In fact, his wife, then pregnant with their third child, described how they both felt: “Bill and I would talk about the circumstances of this world, and about this new discouragement, and wind up saying, ‘If this world is like this now, what will it be like in 15 or 16 years for our baby? What will this child face?’ We were filled with fear and uncertainty.”

That uncertainty turned to endless hope one spring afternoon when Bill’s father provided him with a modern-day parable. Bill had just paved a parking lot next to his office and there, in the middle of the newly paved lot, stood a tiny blade of green grass. His father showed him that lonely blade of grass, suggesting that it had a direct connection with the hope we have in Christ. His wife later said, “It was confirming a truth that had been pushing its way to the surface of our souls: Life wins! Life wins!”

Well, the rest is history. That young Indiana songwriter was none other than Bill Gaither. And it was after his father convinced him that hope is never lost for the Christian that he penned, “Because He Lives,” a reminder to us all that hope is never lost for Christians.

Life is difficult, and these are dark times in which we live. But we have a gift called salvation that provides light that will show us the way in spite of what may be going on in our world. In fact, Jesus himself said, “I am the light of the world. He who follows me shall not walk in darkness but have the light of life.” (John 8:12)

That light still shines, my friends. And Bill Gaither’s chorus to “Because He Lives” is as true today as it ever was:

Because he lives,

I can face tomorrow

Because he lives,

All fear is gone;

Because I know

He holds the future,

And life is worth the living

Just because he lives.

Hold on to the promises of God and remember what the Apostle John told us: “For God did not send his son into the world to condemn the world, but that the world through him might be saved.” (John 3:17)