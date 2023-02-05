“The Lord redeems the soul of his servants, and none of those who trust in Him shall be condemned.” (Psalm 34:22)

On Jan. 15, Yeti Airline Flight NYT 691 was flying from the capital of Nepal, Kathmandu, to Pokhara. The aircraft held 68 passengers and four crew members.

The plane left Kathmandu at 10:32 a.m. and was expected to land around 11 a.m. It was scheduled to be a short 24-minute trip.

They were slated to land at The Pokhara International Airport. Sadly, the plane rolled sharply as it approached the runway. It then hit the ground in the gorge of a river approximately one mile from the airport.

Rescue teams rushed to the crash site for a search and rescue operation. However, there were no survivors. News sources stated that 74 souls perished in the crash.

Have you ever noticed that tragedies like these always refer to passengers as “souls”? This description subtlety presumes death. However, referring to the 74 passengers onboard as souls also acknowledges that there is another dimension to life that we only consider during a time like this one.

The truth is these passengers weren’t just headed to Pokhara or other destinations unknown. They were headed into eternity. We all are, in spite of what we may think our final destination may be. We don’t often see this spiritual truth as dramatically portrayed as it is in this tragedy. However, every day we leave our homes — whether for work or play — we are headed toward eternity. It’s one of the reasons why my last words to my wife and children when I leave home or end a telephone conversation are always, “I love you.”

Our country enjoys more freedom that any country in the world. We treasure our right to free speech but will not invoke it when it comes to sharing our faith with others. I find it strangely ironic that hundreds of thousands of Americans have died defending that right. Yet we will not exercise it to help save one life. Our silence is deadly. We need to realize this truth as we move forward in our lives, as we relate to our neighbors and loved ones. Silence just doesn’t make sense in this case!

We also need to keep in mind that our lost friends may look like us, but there is something different about them on the inside. Jesus likened this principle in the Parable of the Wheat and the Tares in Matthew 13. He acknowledged that we all look alike on the outside and actually grow side by side. However, he promised that the day would come when all of us would be separated and judged, not by our outward appearance, but by what we have on the inside. “He who has ears, let him hear,” Jesus said. (Matthew 13:43)

Billy Graham once said, “God will never send anybody to hell. If man goes to hell, he goes by his own free choice. Hell was created for the devil and his demons, not for man. God never meant that man should go there.”

We need to see our friends, neighbors, and co-workers for what they are. Just like the passengers on Yeti Airline Flight NYT 691, they are “souls,” too. And they are headed for eternity just like us. The only difference is they may have a different destination because they are making a wrong choice.