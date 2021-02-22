New book aims to help teachers, preachers with Old Testament sermons

CHARLESTON, S.C. – Jeffrey D. Burns marks his publishing debut with the release of “A Primer for Preaching from the Pentateuch: Genesis–Deuteronomy” (published by WestBow Press), a resource for developing and building sermons from an all-too-often overlooked part of Scripture.

“A Primer for Preaching from the Pentateuch: Genesis–Deuteronomy” is designed for preachers and teachers who are searching for biblical texts to share with their congregation or their students no matter the level of education or experience. It aims to provide an opportunity to explore the first five books of the Old Testament and to discover many possibilities to be developed into biblical sermons from texts that need a hearing but are rarely heard. Here, readers will discover an overview, important matters to examine, concepts for preaching and teaching, as well as significant passages expounded upon for each book.

“As a Bible teacher and preacher, I am always looking for resources to aid in the discovery of ideas and to help with the development and building of sermons,” the author states. “There is a need for work which offers a practical overview of each book with helpful hints on preaching and a look at some important passages to consider. So I began with the Pentateuch and plan to release more works dealing with the remaining books of the Old Testament.”

The publication of “A Primer for Preaching from the Pentateuch: Genesis–Deuteronomy” hopes to present fresh insights on the Old Testament. It also seeks to encourage people to strengthen their ability to teach this section of the Bible and the possibility of developing sermons from these texts.