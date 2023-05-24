PHOENIX – Michael Martz announces the release of “Why Christianity—is it real, and what’s the difference?” (published by WestBow Press) in which he reflects what Jesus said and what the apostles wrote, beyond dispute. Why is Christianity different, or any better than the others? Is the Bible credible? Readers are challenged to take several steps back and reexamine what they believe to be true. The facts support the reality and simplicity of the Bible — that it is scientific (but naturalism is not), and that a real person lived and died for us long ago, and returned from the dead. A person who claimed to be God, who now offers himself for intimate communion with them.

This book shows the many scriptural connections cited on subjects like salvation, the torn veil, water baptism, and rapture timing. It destroys atheism, universalism, and exposes Mormonism and Jehovah's Witness’ views as violating verses that they carry but do not read (or it proves verses are uncorrupted and cannot be rejected) — so solidly that adherents know they have no answer. It confronts Judaism and Islam with verses they carry. It gives answers to students who are being indoctrinated with anti-Christian theology by supposed scientists who know that what they promote is untrue. It shows unscriptural doctrines some churches embrace to make their congregations feel good rather than to become spiritually mature.

“Christianity has been diluted and contaminated with many different ideas — is it possible to bring the apostles and Jesus into modern conversation, through scriptures? If we can accurately cite and connect their words, then they can teach us what it is to be Christian, and what denominational beliefs fit what they wrote and what beliefs do not. What is salvation? Can we fall? Does God decide, or do we? What do we do tomorrow and each day forward? The goal is to transcend interpretations, so that two people cannot just walk away and agree to disagree. The apostles wanted to convey clear things,” Martz challenges us.

When asked what he wants readers to take away from the book, Martz answered, “Foremost to connect with the real persons of God, and to literally fall in love with Him. The first and greatest commandment is to love God with all that we are—if Heaven is our destination, why would we want to go there and be with Him if we do not truly love Him and desire His company? As Jesus said in Matthew11:28, He is gentle and humble of heart. There is no greater love than His laying down His life for us. He loves us with perfect love, and He is worthy of our love and adoration. We are created spirit beings, made to commune with Him; we are incomplete alone. There is no true joy, fulfillment or happiness apart from Him.”