New vice president of development appointed for Charlotte Symphony

CHARLOTTE – The Charlotte Symphony has named Shayne Doty Vice President of Development beginning Aug. 1.

In this role, Doty will lead the Charlotte Symphony’s Development team in all fundraising and development activities and will cultivate new communities of supporters, especially those in the financial sector, with which he has worked throughout much of his career. Mr. Doty is a leader in the arts field working with, and advising, top arts organizations and collaborating on projects with soprano Renée Fleming, composer Huang Ruo, and the Aga Khan Museum, among others.

Most recently, Doty served as Chief Strategy Officer for the New-York Historical Society and before that as Senior Vice President, Development at The Paley Center for Media. He worked at the Asia Society for almost a decade, most recently as Managing Director, Philanthropy where he ran the successful campaign and gala for the Indian Progressives Exhibition, worked with the Nominating and Governance Committee in building the Board of Trustees, and increased by five-fold the highest level individual giving program.

Prior to Asia Society, he served as Director of Development at Washington National Opera where his duties included relations with all embassies, the US Department of State, and the White House. Doty has also held the roles of Senior Major Gifts Officer at The Metropolitan Opera and Assistant Director of Corporate and Foundation Relations at The University of Maryland.

“We are very fortunate to welcome Shayne to the Charlotte Symphony,” said President and CEO David Fisk. “He brings invaluable experience in high-level philanthropy and strategic planning at major cultural institutions along with his passion for the performing arts. We look forward to his leadership during this transformative moment in the Symphony’s history.”

The Charlotte Symphony plays concerts and performs other programs throughout the region, including in Kannapolis and Cabarrus County.

“Shayne will be a wonderful addition to the committed and high-performing team at the Charlotte Symphony,” said Linda Farthing, Chair of the Charlotte Symphony’s Board of Directors. “His deep roots in North Carolina and work as a musician coupled with his impressive background in fundraising make him uniquely qualified to help bring the Charlotte Symphony forward on strong financial footing.”

As an organist, Doty has played recitals throughout the United States, France, and Canada, made a recording, and performed with ensembles such as The National Symphony, the North Carolina Symphony, Les Arts Florissants, the Theatre of Voices, and others. In the Charlotte area, he has given concerts at Covenant Presbyterian Church and First Baptist Church.

Doty holds degrees from the University of North Carolina School of the Arts, Duke University, Southern Methodist University, and the Conservatoire National Supérieur de Musique de Lyon. He is a Senior Advisor to the Thomas S. Kenan Institute for the Arts and a former member of the Board of Visitors of the University of North Carolina School of the Arts.