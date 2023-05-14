Based on a book by Harold O Robinson, “A History of African Americans in Cabarrus County, N.C.,” we see that the Rev. Donald Anthony is standing on the shoulders of some amazing people.

From the book, we can glean that the church in Concord was founded by the Rev. David James Koontz.

The Rev. Anthony, the current pastor, would often say to me, you write about Warren C. Coleman, what about the Rev. Koontz. So at the request of the Rev. Anthony, the record is clear and quite impressive.

The church was founded in 1883. During this time, Coleman was working at his store on Union Street, two blocks from where he was born (where the Cannon Library currently stands).

Under the leadership of the Rev. Koontz, Grace Lutheran was able to survive until he died in 1891. The next pastor was the Rev. Jules Bakke. As of 1891, Bakke was able to build a structure and operate the church for 45 years. In addition, by 1903, Immanuel Lutheran College was also formed.

Mr. Coleman passed away in 1904 and may have interacted with Bakka. Immanuel was joined by Scotia and Livingstone College as entities (educational structures) residing in Concord over a period of time. Immanuel later moved to Greensboro and Livingstone was moved to Salisbury.

In addition to the Rev. Smith, others pastors included the Rev. H.C. Messerli, the Rev. W.G. Schwehn and the Rev. P.D. Lehman.

Under the leadership of the Rev. Melvin J. Holsten, installed in 1923, the current location of the church was dedicated on Nov. 1, 1938. Holsten served until 1968 with a membership of 300 people. Additional pastors include the Rev. Raymond Neely, the Rev John D. Poole and the Rev. Duane Geary and Frederick Hedt.

As many of us in the community marvel at the great work of the Rev. Anthony, it should be clear that the tradition of leadership in the church is wide and deep. I consider the Rev. Anthony a friend, and before writing this column, my understanding of the church was not very extensive.

Given the work of Anthony and many of those who preceded him, our understanding of this church and many other churches in the community must be better understood, celebrated and supported.