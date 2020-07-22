Price Memorial garden in its fifth year of feeding the hungry
Price Memorial garden in its fifth year of feeding the hungry

  • Updated
Community Garden

Rev. Robert P. Mathis, Jr. and Rev. Melvin D. McCullough are pictured in the Price Memorial Church Community garden preparing for a late summer replanting of vegetables, including sweet potatoes and greens. Members and neighbors have already enjoyed a harvest of squash, tomatoes and peppers. 

 Submitted photo

The Garden Committee at Price Memorial AME Zion Church in Concord, led by the Rev. Melvin D. McCullough, prepares four garden boxes with various seeds and plants, then harvests early vegetables.

After these plants are harvested, a fall garden is planted, yielding vegetables throughout summer and fall.

This Community Garden was established five years ago through a collaborative agreement with Cabarrus Health Alliance. The focus of these gardens is to provide healthy vegetables for community consumption.

Community Garden

The sign at Price Memorial AME Zion Church's community garden. 
