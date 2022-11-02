Protect the blood supply by donating this fall

CHARLOTTE — The American Red Cross urges blood donors of all types and those who have never given before to book a time to give blood or platelets now and help keep the blood supply from dropping ahead of the holidays.

People of all blood types are needed, especially platelet donors and those with type O blood – blood products that are critical to keeping hospitals ready to help patients depending on transfusions in the weeks ahead.

Book now by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). As a thank-you for taking the time to give this fall, all who come to give Nov.1-22 will receive a $10 e-gift card by email to a merchant of choice. Details are available at rcblood.org/perks.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities Nov. 15:

Concord:

Tuesday, Nov. 8: 8 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Carolina International School, 9545 Poplar Tent Road.

Thursday, Nov. 10:: 10 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. ,Charlotte Motor Speedway, 5555 Concord Parkway South; Noon, to 2 to 4:30 p.m., Embassy Suites Concord Golf Resort and Spa, 5400 John Q Hammons Drive NW; 2:30 to 7 p.m., Charlotte Motor Speedway, 5555 Concord Parkway South.

Friday, Nov. 11: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Honda Cars of Concord, 7650 Bruton Smith Boulevard.

Monday, Nov. 14: 2:30 to 7 p.m., Cabarrus VIP at First Presbyterian Church, First Presbyterian Church, 65 North Church Street.

Harrisburg:

Thursday, Nov. 3: 2:30 to 6:30 p.m., Chick-fil-A Harrisburg, 6805 Jenkins Lane.

Kannapolis

Wednesday, Nov. 2: 2:30 to 7 p.m., Midway United Methodist Church, 708 South Main Street.

Monday, Nov. 7: 3 to 7:30 p.m., Franklin Heights Baptist Church, 526 Wright Avenue.