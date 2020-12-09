Religious notes

Christmas tableau underway

For the last twelve years, starting on Advent Sunday, neighbors of the Rev. Bob Palisin have watched three electrically lit Wise Men and a camel progress slowly from a corner of his front yard toward a starlit stable containing sheep, cattle and donkeys, beneath his front window.

Mary, Joseph, and the Baby Jesus don't appear until Christmas Eve, and the Wise Men don't complete their journey until Epiphany, on January 6.

This will be the final year of the tableau because the Palisins are intending to move to Avon, Ohio by summer.

The tableau may be viewed at 2670 Saddlewood Circle, SW in Concord. Rev. Palisin serves as Interim Pastor at New Gilead Reformed Church, and as Minister of Congregational Care at Poplar Tent Presbyterian Church.

Boston butts for sale

New Gilead Reformed Church will be selling Boston Butts for Christmas. The cost is $35 each and $5 for a quart of slaw. Must preorder and pay at church on Saturday Dec. 12, from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Pickup will be on Dec. 23rd from 2-4 p.m. Curbside ordering and pick up will be available. Please wear your mask. The church is located at 2400 Old Salisbury Road, Concord. For more information, call 704-788-1202.