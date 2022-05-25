REV. DON DAVIS: Separating the men from the boys

After the death of Pat Tillman, the football player who gave up his National Football League career to join the Army, there was a political cartoon depicting him as being foolish.

Yes, Pat had a lucrative football contract that would have supplied him all the money he would need for a lifetime. However, Pat’s spirit was struck so deeply by the tragedy of Sept. 11, 2001, that he felt he had to do something for his country. So, Pat gave up all the fame and riches to be a soldier and ultimately gave his life for his country. In my mind, Pat is one of the greatest heroes of this century.

In all the wars that this great country has fought, there have been men like Pat Tillman who have given their lives to secure those rights that have been preserved since the American Revolution. There are those who disagree with the war in Iraq and our involvement in Afghanistan, but that is their privilege. Nevertheless, I thank our God the current president of our country is a God-fearing man who was not willing to stand by and wait for another attack on our country as we experienced on Sept. 11, 2001.

If there had not been great men and women who stepped out of their comfort zone and did what they knew had to be done, we would still be in the dark ages. Columbus could have gone along with the notion that the world was flat, but we know from history he was not satisfied with that theory and ended up discovering America.

The pilgrims left England searching for religious freedom. If they had not attempted that long voyage, it would have delayed the progress of our country becoming settled by many years. These brave puritans did not hold to what they had but had a vision of a better way.

There are many brave soldiers, airmen, sailors and marines who are willing to put their lives on the line for what they feel is important. A prime example was reported in the news in 2001 that when Hurricane Isabelle was approaching Washington, D.C., the military members assigned to guard the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier were given permission to suspend the assignment. They respectfully declined the offer with “No way, Sir!” Soaked to the skin, marching in the pelting rain of a tropical storm, they said that guarding the tomb was not just an assignment, it was the highest honor that can be afforded to a serviceperson. The tomb had been patrolled continuously, 24/7, since 1930, and a storm did not stop the tradition. These men decided the long tradition represented a hill worth dying on.

As I think of Pat’s feats, I can only say, “It is best to have gone and died than stayed behind and never tried.” America is strong because of God-fearing men and women who are still willing to die to keep this country free. Have a rewarding Memorial Day, knowing God is with us and we continue to be the land of the free and home of the brave.