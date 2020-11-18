Salvation Army Angel Tree and clothing drive

Join The Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary and Team Honeycutt in their mission to provide new clothing to every Angel Tree applicant. The Salvation Army has over 2,000 (700 more than last year) Angel applicants this year.

To help provide much needed clothing, we are having a drive-by, drop off clothing drive on Saturday, Nov. 28, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Team Honeycutt’s parking lot at 1339 Concord Pkwy. N.

Our Angels (boys and girls) range from 0 to 12 years old. New clothing suggestions: coats, hoodies, long sleeve tee shirts, jogging and sleep pants and shoes with our biggest need in the 7 to12 year old (sizes 7/8-youth XXL) age group. We will also have Angels available for pick up if you want to provide clothes and toys for a specific child.

The Salvation Army thanks you for your help in bringing the joy of Christmas to the less fortunate children in our community.