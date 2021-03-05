Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary virtual craft and pre-owned sale

The Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary of Concord is holding a Virtual Craft and Pre-Owned Sale on Friday, March 19, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. We are offering Masks, Adult & Child bibs, Floral Wreaths and Arrangements and other items made by our members as well as some new and gently used items for sale.

Purchased items can be picked up at the Salvation Army office at 216 Patterson Ave. SE, Concord or will be delivered for free (Cabarrus County only). For more details on the items available and how to order, visit our web page at: http://SAWAConcordNC.org/shopping.

The sale may be extended if inventory remains, but don’t wait or the item you want may be gone! Shop for fun and useful items, and benefit a good cause at the same time.

The Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary is a fund raising and volunteer service group. All sales proceeds go directly to benefit the Women’s Auxiliary efforts including nursing home visits, Angel Tree, Food Pantry, Night Shelter support items, and many other activities in support of The Salvation Army of Cabarrus and Stanly Counties programs.

For more information on The Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary, visit our Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/SAWAofConcordNC/