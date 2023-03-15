I’ve been reading many articles about Faith and church attendance, including old styles and new trends, how young people feel about church, different types of worship, the stained glass churches versus the new metal building churches etc. It can feel overwhelming and if I’m honest, quite sad.

A lot of the percentages of those who have stepped away completely, using every excuse and reason imaginable, then blame their reasons on the existing churches. Church memberships who work hard, loving each other and the Holy Trinity, while doing constant ministry for others in the local community, find this beyond heart breaking.

As one of those members of a very active, but small church, who helps others all year long- it also brings up a totally missing point in every single one of these exclamational, research articles.

It never once brings up a person’s responsibility, for their own faith and choice, to attend church.

To become a person of action to help in existing ministries, or to bring new ideas to life with their efforts. These articles make it look like going to church is all about, what a church can do for them, when it actually should be about worshipping God. It isn’t all about you or me, at all.

It is very easy to choose travel, to sleep in, drink your coffee, and sit in judgment of people who attend church regularly and for the purpose of worship. It is so easy to blame others for your choice of not attending church and list all your reasons.

If you’re not going to church, at least be honest, it is your choice, no doubt. But do not think that church hopping, or attending once in a while, or not at all, has anything to do with anyone but you. Being your choice- brings with it the responsibility of making that choice for you and your children. It only takes one generation for faith to be lost. That too is your choice.

Our church doors are open to you, when you’re happy and joyful, and when you’re sad. When you enter a church, give it time. We don’t know you and you don’t know us, but each Sunday we’ll all get to know each other a bit better. Joining in one small area, or group of the church- will help you get to know members and become a part of the church. Your responsibility also includes putting forth an effort - an effort to regularly attend and to help out in ministry.

If I sound angry, please know I am not, but I also will not take responsibility, nor be blamed for other’s choices. The church has been here for thousands of years and I hope it always will be. Being in a transitional time is not new for religion. People’s ideas have come in waves over the entire history of the church.

I look forward to when the majority of people, all races and cultures, think of others before themselves.