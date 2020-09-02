Sermon topics

265 Union St. N., Concord. Senior pastor: Rev. Mandy Jones. Associate pastor: Rev. Suzanne Dornsmith. We are all staying at home and trying to keep in touch via online means. The Sunday service will be online at 9 a.m. Go to foresthillumc.org or facebook.com/foresthillumc to stay connected. Every Monday through Friday at 2 p.m., join us on Facebook Live for a brief devotional.

Harmony United Methodist Church

101 White St. NW, Concord. Pastor: Rev. Thad Brown. Prayer service in the fellowship hall at 11 a.m. Mask required (masks are available) and social distancing observed. For more information, call the office at 704-782-8237 or the pastor’s phone at 704-791-2883.

Jackson Park United Methodist Church

715 Mable Ave., Kannapolis. Pastor: Greg Gordon. Worship service posted on church Facebook page by 10:30 a.m. Sermon: “Spiritually Breathing.” Scripture: Psalm 149.

McGill Baptist Church