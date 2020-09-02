 Skip to main content
Sermon topics
  Updated
All Peoples Church of God & Jesus Christ

American Legion Post 172, 436 Ruford Road, Concord. Bishop Roland Jordan. Worship: 11:30 a.m. Guest speaker: Teresa Wallace.

Ann Street United Methodist Church

335 Ann St., Concord. Pastor: Rev. Randy Wall. Facebook Live worship: 10 a.m. Sermon: “Working Then, Working Now.” Scripture: Exodus 15:1-11.

Boger's Chapel United Methodist Church

1775 Flowes Store Road E., Concord. Pastor: Gary MacDonald. Labor Day Sunday drive-in worship at 9 a.m. Tune in at the parking lot on 87.9 FM. Also livestream at www.facebook.com/bogerschapel.umc at 9 a.m. Sermon: “All You Can Eat.” Scripture: John 6:5-14, 26-27.

Crossroads Church

220 George W. Lyles Parkway, Concord. Pastor: Lowell McNaney. Live worship streamed on Facebook, Crossroads Concord church app or mycrossroads.co website at 9:30 and 11:11 a.m.

Forest Hill United Methodist Church

265 Union St. N., Concord. Senior pastor: Rev. Mandy Jones. Associate pastor: Rev. Suzanne Dornsmith. We are all staying at home and trying to keep in touch via online means. The Sunday service will be online at 9 a.m. Go to foresthillumc.org or facebook.com/foresthillumc to stay connected. Every Monday through Friday at 2 p.m., join us on Facebook Live for a brief devotional.

Harmony United Methodist Church

101 White St. NW, Concord. Pastor: Rev. Thad Brown. Prayer service in the fellowship hall at 11 a.m. Mask required (masks are available) and social distancing observed. For more information, call the office at 704-782-8237 or the pastor’s phone at 704-791-2883.

Jackson Park United Methodist Church

715 Mable Ave., Kannapolis. Pastor: Greg Gordon. Worship service posted on church Facebook page by 10:30 a.m. Sermon: “Spiritually Breathing.” Scripture: Psalm 149.

McGill Baptist Church

5300 Poplar Tent Road, Concord, has postponed all in-person worship services and gatherings. McGill will stream a worship service Sunday at 10 a.m. on www.facebook.com/mcgillbaptistchurch/ and on YouTube. The services will be live and also available on recording afterward. Pastor:  Steve Ayers. Sermon: “Live Honorably.” Scripture: Psalm 119:33-40; Matthew 18:15-20; Romans 13:8-14.

New Gilead Reformed Church

2400 Old Salisbury-Concord Road. Adult church school: 9:30 a.m. Inside-live, drive-in and Facebook worship: 11 a.m. Bob Palisin, pastor. Sermon: “Will ‘Ichabod’ Ever Be Written on Our Door?” Scripture: I Samuel 4:12-22.

Second Presbyterian Church

1578 Dale Earnhardt Blvd., Kannapolis. Pastor: Rev. Farrar Griggs. Worship: 11 a.m. in sanctuary and on Facebook. Sermon: “Touching God.” Scripture: Mark 5:21-43.

St. John’s Reformed Church

901 N. Main St., Kannapolis. Pastor: Chris King. Sunday worship: 10:30 a.m. Services each Sunday will begin at 9 a.m. Online Sunday services can be viewed at the Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/St-Johns-Reformed-Church-Kannapolis-188409464561271/. Services can also be found by going to www.ourstjohns.org, clicking on the pop-up screen, which offers “Click to watch current or past sermons” (on YouTube) or “Go to Facebook.”

