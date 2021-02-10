Services and sermon topics

Ann Street United Methodist Church
335 Ann St., Concord. Pastor: Rev. Randy Wall. In person and Facebook. Live worship: 11 a.m. at Ann Street Church. Sermon: “Risky Business.” Scripture: I Peter1:17-23.
Boger's Chapel United Methodist Church
1775 Flowes Store Road E., Concord. Pastor: Rev. Gary MacDonald. Worship: 10 a.m. via Zoom.us and livestreamed at www.facebook.com/bogerschapel.umc. Sermon: “Change on the Mountain.” Scripture: Mark 1:29-39. Joint Ash Wednesday service with Cedar Grove African Methodist Episcopal Zion Church of Concord, Feb. 17, at 7:30 p.m. via Zoom.us and livestreamed at www.facebook.com/bogerschapel.umc. Rev. J. Kirby Woodard, preaching.
Crossroads Church
220 George W. Liles Parkway, Concord. Pastor: Lowell McNaney. Live worship streamed on Facebook, Crossroads Concord church app or mycrossroads.co website at 9:30 and 11:11 a.m.
Epworth United Methodist Church
1030 Burrage Road NE, Concord. Pastor: Rev. Sonny Reavis. Worship: 10 a.m. Livestream service available through the church website or Facebook page. www.epworthnc.com.
Forest Hill United Methodist Church
265 Union St. N., Concord. Senior pastor: Rev. Mandy Jones. Associate pastor: Rev. Suzanne Dornsmith. We are all staying at home and trying to keep in touch via online means. The Sunday service will be online at 9 a.m. Go to foresthillumc.org or facebook.com/foresthillumc to stay connected. Every Monday through Friday at 2 p.m., join us on Facebook Live for a brief devotional.
Harmony United Methodist Church
101 White St. NW, Concord. Pastor: Rev. Thad Brown. Services are held in the sanctuary at 11 a.m. Must wear a mask, and pews are set up for social distancing. Masks are available. Enter and exit through the double doors to the right under the awning. For more information, call the office at 704-782-8237 or the pastor’s phone at 704-791-2883.
Jackson Park United Methodist Church
715 Mable Ave., Kannapolis. Facebook page message at 10 a.m. In-person “Drive In” service in the Jackson Street parking lot at 11 a.m. Stay in your car. Practice social distancing and wear a mask if you get out of your car. A pre-packaged hot dog lunch will follow the service. Scripture: Mark 9: 2-9.
McGill Baptist Church
5300 Poplar Tent Road, Concord, has postponed all in-person worship services and gatherings. McGill will stream a worship service Sunday at 10 a.m. on www.facebook.com/mcgillbaptistchurch/ and on YouTube. The services will be live and also available on recording afterward. Pastor: Rev. Steve Ayers. Sermon: “Listening to Jesus.” Scripture: II Kings 2:1-12; Psalm 50:1-6; Mark 9:2-9.
New Gilead Reformed Church
2400 Old Salisbury-Concord Road. 9:40 a.m.: Bible study — Revelation 2:8-17. 11 a.m.: Inside worship, Facebook worship, drive-in worship at 1600 AM radio. Bob Palisin, pastor. Sermon: “Adoption Shows Us God’s Love and Gives Us Hope.” Scripture: Romans 5:1-11.
Second Presbyterian Church
1578 Dale Earnhardt Blvd., Kannapolis. Minister: Rev. Farrar Griggs. Worship: 11 a.m. on Facebook. Sermon: “Transfigured.” Scripture: Luke 9:28-36.
St. John’s Reformed Church
901 N. Main St., Kannapolis. Pastor: Rev. Chris King. Sunday worship: 10:30 a.m. (in person and online) www.ourstjohns.org. Facebook — St. John’s Reformed Church — Kannapolis. Sermon: “Life Principles Learned from the Birth of Jesus.” Scripture: Matthew 1:18-25.