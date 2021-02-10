Services and sermon topics

Harmony United Methodist Church

101 White St. NW, Concord. Pastor: Rev. Thad Brown. Services are held in the sanctuary at 11 a.m. Must wear a mask, and pews are set up for social distancing. Masks are available. Enter and exit through the double doors to the right under the awning. For more information, call the office at 704-782-8237 or the pastor’s phone at 704-791-2883.

Jackson Park United Methodist Church

715 Mable Ave., Kannapolis. Facebook page message at 10 a.m. In-person “Drive In” service in the Jackson Street parking lot at 11 a.m. Stay in your car. Practice social distancing and wear a mask if you get out of your car. A pre-packaged hot dog lunch will follow the service. Scripture: Mark 9: 2-9.

McGill Baptist Church

5300 Poplar Tent Road, Concord, has postponed all in-person worship services and gatherings. McGill will stream a worship service Sunday at 10 a.m. on www.facebook.com/mcgillbaptistchurch/ and on YouTube. The services will be live and also available on recording afterward. Pastor: Rev. Steve Ayers. Sermon: “Listening to Jesus.” Scripture: II Kings 2:1-12; Psalm 50:1-6; Mark 9:2-9.

New Gilead Reformed Church