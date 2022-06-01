 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Church events

Special church events: VBS, hot dog sale

  • Updated
Religious events

If your church or religious organization has a special event or service that you would like to promote, send information to jstamey@independenttribune.com. This includes sermon topics and food sales as well. The Faith pages appear in the Friday edition. The deadline is 10 a.m. Wednesday for Friday’s edition.

 Submitted

Hot dog and yard sale

New Gilead Reformed Church is hosting a hot dog sale and yard sale on Saturday, June 4. The yard sale will be held from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Hot dogs and homemade desserts are available from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., dine in or carry out. The church is located at 2400 Old Salisbury-Concord Road, Concord.

Vacation Bible School

Franklin Heights Baptist Church is having Vacation Bible School June 12-15 from 6 to 8:30 p.m. for ages 4 years through 6th grade.

Dinner will be served nightly. The church is located at 526 Wright Avenue Kannapolis. This year the theme is Kookaburra Coast – Awesome Adventures in God’s Glory.

Vacation Bible school

Harrisburg Baptist Church will hold Vacation Bible School on Monday, June 27 through Friday, July 1 from 6:30 – 8:30 p.m.

All are welcome. Supper provided. The church is located at 6525 Morehead Road in Harrisburg.

