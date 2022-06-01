Special church events: VBS, hot dog sale

A reader’s question this week was about the will of God. Many theologians, scholars and church leaders have written about the nature and purpose of God. As an example, the reader referred to Leslie Weatherhead’s book, “The Will of God,” which presents his belief that God’s will could be classified as intentional, circumstantial and ultimate. The intentional will of God is his ideal plan for mankind. The circumstantial will of God is his plan within certain circumstances. The ultimate will of God is his final realization of his plan. Weatherhead is an interesting writer who is sometimes controversial.