Special church events: VBS, hot dog sale

Hot dog and yard sale
New Gilead Reformed Church is hosting a hot dog sale and yard sale on Saturday, June 4. The yard sale will be held from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Hot dogs and homemade desserts are available from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., dine in or carry out. The church is located at 2400 Old Salisbury-Concord Road, Concord.
Vacation Bible School
Franklin Heights Baptist Church is having Vacation Bible School June 12-15 from 6 to 8:30 p.m. for ages 4 years through 6th grade.
Dinner will be served nightly. The church is located at 526 Wright Avenue Kannapolis. This year the theme is Kookaburra Coast – Awesome Adventures in God’s Glory.
Vacation Bible school
Harrisburg Baptist Church will hold Vacation Bible School on Monday, June 27 through Friday, July 1 from 6:30 – 8:30 p.m.
All are welcome. Supper provided. The church is located at 6525 Morehead Road in Harrisburg.