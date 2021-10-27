Special church events

Fall-oween Festival and Trunk or Trunk at North Kannapolis

North Kannapolis Baptist Church will host a 'Fall-oween Festival and Trunk or Treat" event on Saturday, Oct. 30, from 10 a.m.to noon for ages 2 through Grade 6 (with an adult).

It will feature bounce houses, games, activities, and food. The church is located at 312 Locust Street. Call 704-933-2125 for additional information.

Victory Tabernacle annual barbecue

Victory Tabernacle Ministries of Harrisburg will host their annual barbecue sale Saturday, Oct. 30 from 10 a.m. until.

The sale will be held at 206 Morris Drive, Harrisburg. Menu includes smoked chicken plate for $10; barbecue plates for $10, and brisket plates for $14. Plates come with barbecue slaw, baked beans and dinner roll.

Sandwiches are $7. For six or more orders, there will be free delivery. To pre-order, call Deaconess Betty Bennett at 704-891-0762 or Deaconess Jean Evans 704-777-5228.

Harrisburg youth BBQ fundraiser

The Harrisburg Baptist Church Youth Group will be having its annual BBQ fundraiser Saturday, Nov. 13, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.