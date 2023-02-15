If you have not heard, there has been a revival taking place at Asbury University in Kentucky. A chapel service started on Wednesday morning of last week and as of this writing has gone on for over 100 hours. Students are spending time, worshipping God, confessing, and repenting of sins, and testifying to the changes that God is making in their lives. There are some who are skeptical wondering if this is just all emotionalism but the reports, I am hearing, are that this is a genuine move of God. The people are experiencing the manifest presence of God.

My prayer is that God will do it here. I am praying that God will do the same thing here. Revival is a sovereign work of God that we cannot generate. The only thing we can do is prepare a way. When Jesus came, he embodied the presence of God on this earth. Jesus said in John 10:30, “I and the father are one.” John the Baptist was sent with a message that would prepare the way. That message was repent.

The message of repentance is first directed at the church. “For it is time for judgment to begin at the household of God” (1 Peter 4:17) It is the church that needs to repent and turn from their wicked ways. What are some of the wicked ways from which we need to turn? They are many but they can be traced to three roots, unbelief, rebellion, and pride. It is time for you and your church to ask, where are these sins present in my life and the life of my church. We need to confess them, repent and ask God, “Do it Here, Lord.”