One of the scariest moments in my life was when I was a young child and got lost in a department store. I was with my parents and like every young child my eye caught something, and I got distracted. I stopped and my parents continued to shop. When I finally looked up, I could not see my parents. My heart sunk; I was scared. Frightened, alone, I felt abandoned, forgotten. There is no greater pain.

It is the same feeling and worse we get when we feel abandoned by God. The circumstances of our lives can make us feel that God is not there, that He does not care. If you feel abandoned, you are not alone. David, the man after God’s own heart, felt that way. Psalm 13:1 says, how long, O Lord? Will you forget me forever? How long will you hide your face from me?

David’s experience tells us some important truths. It is good to lament God’s seeming absence in our lives. We can be honest with God and tell him that we are hurting because how we feel. In fact, God desires for us to be honest and tell Him how we really feel. Secondly, it is easy to say not to trust our feelings but harder to do. To combat those feelings, we must tell ourselves the truth, David goes on to say in Psalm 13:5, “But I have trusted in your steadfast love.” God’s steadfast love is his covenant love. His covenant to us is to be faithful to us even when we are not faithful to Him.

God works all things together for the good. He can even use these times when we do not feel his presence to give us a greater grip on His truth. God has not promised us an easy life but has told us that we will have tribulations. Times of tribulation can be overwhelming, but they can teach us to hold tighter to Jesus.