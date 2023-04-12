One of the questions that we ask people every day is, “How are you doing?”. Most of the time people answer, “I’m fine.” But occasionally, they may open up to you and tell you, their story. Sometimes they are going through some struggle or pain.

When they tell us the story, as Christians, we will often say, “I will pray for you.” Or when we know someone is going through some heartache, we will say, “ Will pray for you.”

Too often, however, that prayer goes unsaid. We go through our day and when we say our prayers that evening, we forgot about it. And then the next time we see them, we remember, say a quick prayer, and try to feel better about our promise.

Instead of saying, “I’ll pray for you”, why not say, “Let me pray with you now.” Stop and pray at that moment.

Pray for them, pray specifically for what they are going through. I was reminded today about how what God can do through that simple prayer. Someone, who I had asked, may I pray with you now, shared their testimony. They shared how God used that prayer in a meaningful way in their life.

I don’t share this to life myself up but to share how God uses prayer powerfully in our lives. Paul tells in Philippians 4:6-7, “do not be anxious about anything, but in everything by prayer and supplication with thanksgiving let your requests be made known to God. And the peace of God, which surpasses all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus.”

As we immediately pray for people, we can help them find the peace of God in their lives.