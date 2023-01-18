 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
STEVE DAVIS: Like father, Like son

When Jesus told us to love our enemies, he told us that we would be called sons of our Father in heaven. (Matthew 5:44-45) To be called son of someone, was to take on their characteristics. It was to be like father, like son.

There are some people who would not want to be told that they are just like their father. There are fathers who abuse or abandon their children. There are some fathers who are so mean, no one would want to emulate them. I am not in that group.

My dad is someone I have always looked up to and would love to be said that I am like him. He has worked hard all his life and has always loved and cared for his family. He is truly a godly man. He has written this article for over a decade because he has a desire to encourage people and to see people come to Jesus. One of the hardest things he has had to do was to say, he could no longer write this article. His health is no longer allowing him to sit and type his articles. He asked if I would take over his article and the paper has allowed me to do so.

But as good as my father is, he is not perfect. That is why the best thing he ever did for me was to help me know Jesus. It was my mom who led me to the Lord, but my dad helped me to follow Jesus.

The Apostle Paul told people to follow his example as he followed the example of Christ. My dad took this to heart and has lived a life accordingly.

It is my privilege to follow in his footsteps and write this article. I hope that you will find just as much encouragement in what I write as you have in his. I go places all the time and when people find out I am Don’s son, they tell me how much they appreciate his articles. I hope that people can say of my articles, like father, like son.

Steve Davis is the pastor of River Rock at Odell Church in Concord and a co-association missionary with Cabarrus Baptist Association.

