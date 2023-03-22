Fifty years ago this June, Billy Graham went to South Korea for what was the largest crusade in history. Many of the Koreans who came to Christ during that crusade and throughout the following years, believe that this was a great turning point for their nation helping it to become a thriving and growing nation.

To mark this anniversary, one of the largest churches in Korea is sending 40 teams of intercessors to the United States to pray that God would bring revival and spiritual awakening to our nation.

They are giving back to us because we have not only sent Billy Graham but have sent other missionaries and even our military to help their nation. These teams will be in 40 cities across the United States, including our own.

On May 2-9, a team of nine ladies will be coming from Korea to pray for Kannapolis and Concord. The schedule is in the process of being put together, but you can be a part of this momentous event by beginning to pray now for the team, and to pray for our community. God’s church needs revival, our community needs a movement of the Spirit of God.

Please join us as we pray that God will use these teams to spark a heaven-sent revival in our community.