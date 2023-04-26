I read this week that the average church size in America is around 65 people, which means most churches are small. In America, we are conditioned to think bigger is better and there must be something wrong if you are small. For the church, being small may mean there is something wrong, but it also may mean the church is exactly where God wants it to be.

Zechariah 4:10 says “For whoever has despised the day of small things shall rejoice.” Some looked at the temple they were rebuilding and despised it because it was smaller than the temple Solomon had built. But God looked at it and was pleased because the people were being obedient.

The power of a church is not in its size, its members, its buildings. The power of a church is found in the one it belongs to. Jesus said, “I will build MY church.” (emphasis mine). If a church, big or small, recognizes it belongs to God and is faithful and obedient to His word, it will be powerful and pleasing to the Lord.