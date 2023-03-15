I realize that not every Christian believes that you cannot lose your salvation, but as a Baptist, I believe in eternal security. This means that if I am truly saved, God will keep me.

Jesus said in referring to his sheep, “My Father, who has given them to me, is greater than all, and no one is able to snatch them out of the Father's hand.” (John 10:29 ESV).

My three girls will always be my children no matter what they do, but they can fall out of fellowship with me when they do things that I do not approve. The same is true for me in my relationship with God. I will always be His child, but when I sin, I fall out of fellowship with Him.

Thankfully God gives me a way to be in the right fellowship with Him. 1 John 1:9, paraphrased says if I confess my sin (which means to agree with God that I am going the wrong way and turn back and go the right way with God), he is faithful and just to forgive me of my sin and will cleanse me from all unrighteousness. This kind of confession always leads to repentance which means to turn away from my sin and go with God which is in the opposite direction.

A daily prayer we need to pray is Psalm 139:23-24 (ESV), Search me, O God, and know my heart! Try me and know my thoughts! And see if there be any grievous way in me, and lead me in the way everlasting! David teaches us here that we need to ask God to help us see the sins of our heart such as covetousness and pride.

He also teaches us to ask God to help us see the sins of our minds. Too often, we think like our culture rather than biblically. Paul tells us that we need to be transformed by the renewing of our minds (Romans 12:2).

Finally, we need to ask God to reveal any sins of our ways, which are the sins we commit. Notice David says every sin grieves God and is an offense to Him. When we confess our sins then we commit to repent and ask God to lead us in His way. When we do this continuously, we will remain in fellowship with our heavenly father.