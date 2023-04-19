I had a conversation a few weeks ago when someone told me that when your child is born you only have them for 936 Sundays until they reach the age of 18.

By the time a child is in the third grade, half of those Sundays are already gone. I cannot get those numbers out of my mind because it scares me that too many families rely only on the church to teach their children to worship and love the Lord their God, when they have 5,634 other days to teach them.

God knew better. When he gave the commandment to love the Lord your God, he also commanded parents to “teach them diligently to your children and shall talk of them when you sit in your house, and when you walk by the way, and when you lie down, and when you rise.” Deuteronomy 6:7.

God understood that teaching children to love him is an ongoing process. Every day of the week, parents have the responsibility to teach their children who Jesus is, how to love Him, how to serve Him and how precious he really is.

Pray for parents, pray that their love for God will be in their hearts so that it will naturally flow to their children.