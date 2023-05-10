I am writing this article after spending a week praying with Korean intercessors that came to the United States to pray for our nation. These ladies have a passion for seeing God bring revival and spiritual awakening to our land.

As we were finishing the week, one of the Koreans remarked that Americans spend most of their time praying for themselves. I hate to say it, but I must agree with her.

We spend most of our time praying, seeking the hand of God and not the face of God. We pray for God to move in our lives to relieve our illness, restore our comfort, and to make our life easy.

Very rarely if ever do we pray, “God if this pain that I am going through will bring about your will, then let your will be done.” I am grateful that this is the way Jesus prayed in the garden when it came time for Him to face God’s wrath for my sin.

Seeking God’s hand is to see God do things for me. Seeking God’s face is seeking to know God and what He desires. After spending time praying this week with the Korean team, I have to confess that I am asking God to “teach us to pray.”