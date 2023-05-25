Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

I know its May and Thanksgiving is six months away, but it is always a good time to talk about giving thanks.

Elisabeth Elliot said, “It is always possible to be thankful for what is given rather than to complain about what is not given. One or the other becomes a habit of life.” If we wait until one day in November to give thanks our life will be headed in the wrong direction.

As Americans, we are taught by advertisements that we will not be happy unless we get more. There is always something new and improved that we are told that we need. We have believed that message so much that we incur mountains of debt using credit cards to get it now. Very few Americans know what delayed gratification means and have been taught to complain about what we do not have until we get it.

A better way to live is to choose to be grateful for what we already have rather than complain about what we do not. The more we are grateful the more we are content. But to whom are we ultimately grateful. The answer of course is God. G.K. Chesterton said, “when we were children, we were grateful to those who filled our stockings at Christmas time. Why are we not grateful to God for filling our stockings with legs?” Every day be thankful for what you have so that you will develop a habit that will lead you in the right direction.