Yesterday afternoon during our prayer time at church, we were praying about how people treat church membership. People do not see church membership today the way we did growing up and ultimately not like the Bible teaches about the church. Many people today think of church membership like being a member of a club or a gym. I go when I want to and if I do not show up there is no harm. I go when I want to, I go when I feel like it, I go when it fits into my schedule.

The Bible does not teach church membership this way. The two figures of speech that the Bible uses for the church is a body and a family. Paul says in 1 Corinthians 12:27, “Now you are the body of Christ and individually members of it” (ESV). We are members of the body of Christ in the same way your leg is a member of your body. If your leg stops working, you are in trouble. God forbid if your leg is cut away from your body. Your body can go on, just not as well, but your leg will die. What if any part of your body treated church membership as something I can take or leave? You would be in trouble.

The other image of the church that the Bible uses is the family of God. We are members of the household of God (See Ephesians 2:19 ESV). We are a family. Why do I want to go to church? I go because that is where my family is, and I love them, and I need them. Sadly, many have lost that idea today. In losing it Christians are missing out on the true blessing of being a member of the church. But we are also losing our witness. Tertullian, an early church father, said that non-believers would observe the fast-growing community of Jesus' followers and exclaim, “See how they love one another!” May we learn Biblical church membership again so that the world may say that about us.