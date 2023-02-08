I received thank you letters from two children in my church today. Rylan and Alli Cook hand wrote notes which expressed gratitude to me for teaching them God’s Word, for serving the Lord, for caring about them and for asking them each Sunday how their week at school was. Their simple words were a powerful prescription that lifted my spirits and encouraged my soul. Their words came from their heart, and they took the time to hand write them.

In our day of instant communication through text and email, we have lost the art of writing letters. When we email or text, we are mostly wanting something, we need some information, so we send a quick text or email. Very little thought goes into writing them. To write a letter is more deliberate. You are writing because you have something to say. You want to express not only your thoughts but your feelings as well.

If you go to a museum today, you will find letters written hundreds of years ago. They were treasured enough to protect. Even when everything else that someone had was destroyed, fragile pieces of paper were protected so that they could be re-read again and again. Much of the New Testament are letters written to churches and to individuals which we still read today. The Bible is often called God’s love letter to us.

Take some time this week to write a letter to someone this week. You will never know what it might mean to them. The person you write may save it to read again and again especially when they are discouraged. I know I will with the letters I received this week.