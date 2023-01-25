STEVE DAVIS: The World is Here

I had the privilege this past week to meet a family from the Democratic Republic of the Congo. He pastors a church in our community made up of people from their homeland.

According to MissionInsite, a company that provides demographic information to churches, there are people living within a 10-minute drive of my church whose spoken language in their home is Spanish, French, Vietnamese, Korean, Chinese, Russian, Polish and the list goes on. God has truly brought the nations to Cabarrus County.

The Bible teaches believers that “When an alien resides with you in your land, you must not oppress him. You will regard the alien who resides with you as the native-born among you. You are to love him as yourself, for you were aliens in the land of Egypt; I am the Lord your God.” (Leviticus 19:33-34).

We must do everything we can to make the people of the world feel at home here. I recognize that many are concerned about illegal immigration, but most people from other countries living in our community are here legally and are trying to make a better life for themselves and their families.

One of the biggest barriers to making people feel at home is our own fears. We are afraid that we cannot communicate because we speak different languages. But a smile can speak volumes to make people feel welcome.

As Christians we have an added reason to do so. When Jesus said to go and make disciples of all nations, the word nations does not refer to geographic boundaries but to all ethnicities. The nations are here, we need to do everything we can to make them feel at home and pray that they may hear the gospel.